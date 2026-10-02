Betson Adds New Dallas Distribution Facility

Betson Enterprises recently expanded its Texas distribution capabilities with the relocation of its Dallas amusement operation to a new 103,085-sq.-ft. building in Dallas. The company said it provides more organized storage, improved inventory accessibility and a more efficient flow of equipment.

“This investment strengthens our ability to support our valued amusement customers throughout the region,” said Jonathan Betti, the company’s vice president of sales and business development. “The new facility gives us greater capacity to keep equipment available locally and provides the infrastructure we need to continue supporting our customers as their businesses grow. The Betson Texas team did an amazing job in this move, and we are incredibly proud of this new facility.”

It is located at 8801 Autobahn Drive, with convenient access to I-20, I-35E and Highway 67.

Learn more at www.betson.com.