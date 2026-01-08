Beth Standlee’s Peer Talk Next Thursday on Zoom

TrainerTainment founder Beth Standlee will host the Jan. 15 edition of Peer Talk at 1 p.m. Central time. It’ll be an open forum session, so “bring your questions, concerns, ideas and connect with others in the industry.”

A couple of other Peer Talk meetings are already scheduled for March and June and are titled: “When Guests Have Less to Spend: How Knowing Your Numbers Will Help You Make the Right Decisions,” hosted by Candi Kelley, and “AI Without the Overwhelm: Where to Use AI Today,” hosted by Sonya Terry.