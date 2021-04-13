Beth Standlee to Lead AAMA Webinar on Sales

Join AAMA and Beth Standlee to explore what can be done to grow group sales as we near a “post-Covid” era. The free webinar – part of AAMA’s Member Connect series – will be free, live and held April 27 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Central time. Click here to register.

Standlee is the CEO of TrainerTainment and author of People Buy From People: How to Personally Connect in an Impersonal World. Her company coaches leaders and teams who want to grow in sales, service and leadership in the entertainment industry. (She’s also a popular RePlay columnist.)

This is just the latest in the association’s Covid-19: Road to Recovery webinar series. More information is available at www.coin-op.org.