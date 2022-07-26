“Best Soft Opening,” Says Main Event Brownsville

The new Main Event entertainment center in Brownsville, Texas, has reportedly had the best soft launch in company history.
“This Main Event has had the best soft opening in company history,” said Jace Hinderland, a partner with Elm Creek Real Estate, the firm that helped moved the company into the former Sears space at Sunrise Mall on July 1.
According to the Rio Grande Guardian, the store showed some of the strongest initial sales they’ve ever experienced at Main Event. Learn more at www.mainevent.com.