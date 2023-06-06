Berk’s Past Times Arcade Opens in Girard, Ohio

With a whopping 600 arcade machines, Rob Berk opened his pinball-focused Past Times Arcade last week in a small city just north of Youngstown, Ohio. According to the Business Journal Daily, some of the games date back more than a century while others are brand new.

Berk, the president of Berk Enterprises and longtime leader of Pinball Expo, has amassed a collection of more than 1,000 machines and decided it was time to share them with the world.

Most of the machines are from the 1960s through present day, though Past Times also features Whiffle, the flipper 1931 game from Automatic Industries. That antique is on display only.

Price of admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Learn more at www.pasttimesarcade.com. Also check out the June issue of RePlay for our Q&A with Berk.