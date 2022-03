Prize-O-Matic from Benchmark Games will be on display at Amusement Expo. They’ll be exhibiting in booth #809 with Elaut Group.

The company says Prize-O-Matic is designed to change your redemption space for the better, generate more revenue and improve productivity.

For more details, contact your local distributor or Jimmy Chaps at 630-258-3058 ([email protected]) or Jeff Tash at 314-322-8274 ([email protected]).