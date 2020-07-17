Benchmark Games Releases Sanitizer Tower

“It’s wise to sanitize,” Benchmark Games says, which is why the Elaut Group company came up with their touch-free hand sanitizer tower, available now for $375 with free shipping in the contiguous U.S.

Measuring 15” deep, 12” wide, 53.5” high and weighing 60 pounds, the unit is easy to place anywhere in your facility, the company said. The bright yellow foot pedal offers a simple, quiet and hands-free operation. The universal fill reservoir uses any 1-gallon jug with a push-top spout.

Reach out to your distributor today or contact [email protected] to make a purchase. You can also visit www.benchmarkgames.com.