Benchmark Games Enters Boxing Ring with New Machines

Two new boxer games from Benchmark Games International were launched at IAAPA Expo. The new lineup from the Elaut Group company includes a Standard Boxer and Kickboxer with Merchandiser model.

“BGI is looking to grow a street product line and these boxers are our initial offering,” said executive vice president Tony Maniscalco. “We are bringing a proven boxer to market that is known for its reliability, high earnings and player-friendly operation.”

Each boxer comes ready to install a player card swiper, DBA or credit card reader. Various colors and art packages are also available. The Standard Boxer allows up to four players to compete for the highest score. With the Kickboxer model, players can test their strength with fists or feet.

Learn more by visiting www.elautgroupusa.com or calling 561-588-5200.