Benchmark Announces Boxing Machine Promotion

The service policy for the Boxer and Kickboxer machines from Benchmark Games has changed – bringing with it a new promotion.

Any new Boxer machine purchase will come with two spare punching bags at no additional cost (a $470 retail value). A new Kickboxer machine will additionally come with two spare kickballs, increasing the total value to $940.

Plus, all new Boxer and Kickboxer machines purchased starting March 3 include a two-year warranty covering all electrical components. The intent of these promotions is to provide more value to operators.

“Our Boxer and Kickboxer machines…are among the finest in the industry,” said Tony Maniscalco, executive vice president of sales at Elaut Group USA. “This new offering further elevates the value and reliability of the products we provide to our customers.”

Click here to learn more about Benchmark Games.