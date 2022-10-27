Belt Entertainment Hosts Strike Out Cancer Event

Belt Entertainment Center in St. Joseph, Mo., held their ninth annual Strike Out Cancer event on Oct. 23, raising funds for and bringing awareness to cancer research.

Event organizer Kitty Karr told the St. Joseph News-Press she was inspired to start the event after seeing her own loved ones struggle with cancer. “I started it after my mom had breast cancer and I had a good friend who died of brain cancer, so one night I just decided I wanted to do something to help the community and help fight all cancer, so I decided to start a bowling event.”

The funds help local cancer patients with expenses they otherwise might not be able to afford.