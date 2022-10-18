Beat the Bomb Opens in Atlanta

Beat the Bomb, an escape room “mission experience,” recently opened up in Atlanta. The immersive venue has guests suit up in hazmat gear, dodge lasers and crack codes to “Beat the Bomb.”

The facility also has an arcade lounge where patrons can relax and grab drinks or a bite to eat. “Atlantans have high standards for entertainment, and we are ready to deliver something that will truly blow them away,” said CEO and founder Alex Patterson.

The company says it’s the world’s first immersive social video game company; its primary location opened in Brooklyn in 2017. Learn more at www.beatthebomb.com.