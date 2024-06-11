Beach Bowl is Back! Old Alley Revived in Florida

After nearly five years closed, the historic Beach Bowl in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., is set to reopen on June 17, according to First Coast News. The bowling alley had closed its doors in November 2019 after 50 years in operation.

The newly-renovated facility will include 24 lanes, a 40-game arcade and three bars with 48 beers on tap and a signature cocktail menu.

“We are so excited to be able to keep the history of Beach Bowl alive,” a company representative said. “We know how important it is to the community and can’t wait for it to be open.”

Learn more at www.beachbowljax.com.