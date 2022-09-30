Amusement Expo International Welcomes BCA Expo as New Colocation Partner in 2023

Amusement Expo International organizers have announced a major expansion to its exhibit floor and educational program with the addition of the long-running “BCA Expo” (the Billiard & Home Leisure Expo) starting with the 2023 AEI.

For the past 40 years, the BCA Expo has served as the premier show for everything from billiards to barstools, cues to casual furniture, ping pong to shuffleboard, and more. Owned and operated by the Billiard Congress of America (BCA), the annual expo will unite with AEI for the first time during its March 27-30, 2023, event at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“The BCA Expo is a perfect fit for AEI,” said AAMA President Jeff Blair. “The products will complement our existing exhibit floor, and the BCA and other special show features will only enhance the overall experience for our customers.”

“AEI attendees are entrepreneurial, always on the lookout for new opportunities and ways to diversify their business portfolio,” said AMOA President Tim Zahn. “We’re excited to add BCA Expo to the AEI colocation family. With the addition of BCA, attendees already operating retail locations will have the opportunity to get even more business done while in Vegas. The expanded exhibit hall provides new opportunities for everyone.”

“With the increased demand on our dealers for advance planning and purchasing, combined with the opportunity to showcase our billiard and home leisure products to a larger audience of potential dealers, we are thrilled to partner with the AAMA, AMOA and its other partners for the Amusement Expo,” said Shane Bouchard, BCA Chairman. “We are also excited that the Amusement Expo allows our industry event to remain in Las Vegas, the most consistently successful host city for the BCA Expo.”

Originally created as an event for the coin-op amusement business, AEI (owned by AMOA and AAMA) has broadened its reach in recent years via colocations and alliances with the bulk vending and laser tag conventions, virtual reality exhibitors and education, Foundations Entertainment University, and now, billiard and leisure sports. Simultaneously, AEI has put even greater emphasis on the development of a top-quality educational program for attendees and exhibitors.

For more information or to register for the 2023 AEI, contact Event Manager Brian Glasgow (708-226-1300 or [email protected]) or visit the show’s official website: www.AmusementExpo.org. BCA Expo exhibitors and attendees are encouraged to visit BCAExpo.com or call 303-243-5070 x22 for additional details on the 2023 Amusement Expo.