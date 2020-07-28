BBH: Reloaded Mini Cabinets Include New Bezel 8 Solution

Betson recently shared that all Big Buck Hunter: Reloaded mini cabinets with include the new Bezel 8, a compact all-in-one payment solution for unattended vending applications. “No matter where your adventure takes you, get there faster with a new player-friendly interface – and enjoy it all in a new, eye-catching cabinet design!” the company advised.

All of the mini cabinets automatically ship with the Bezel 8. Learn more here on the Betson website, www.betson.com, or contact a sales rep for more information. BBH leasing specials for FEC and street locations are also available.