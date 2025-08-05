B&B Theatres Planning Big Bowling-Arcade-Cinema

The Missouri-based movie chain B&B Theatres is working on a 90,000-sq.-ft. location at the Friendswood City Center in Houston, reports KHOU.

The venue, set to open in late 2026, will feature a 14-screen movie theater, bowling alley, arcade and bar and grill. It’s part of a 106-acre $750 million mix-use district that’ll also feature additional retail, offices and a hotel.

“This is going to be something special,” said Brock Bagby, president of B&B Theatres. “The Friendswood City Center is an exciting and dynamic project, and we are proud to be part of it.”

