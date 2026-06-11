Bay Tek’s Hyperdeck at New Andretti’s in N.C.

The new Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is opening their new location in Durham, North Carolina, with a Hyperdeck VR attraction. It’s the company’s first venue in the state.

“Partnering with Andretti Indoor Karting & Games continues to be a fantastic experience for our team,” said Holly Hampton, the vice president of amusement products and services at Bay Tek Entertainment. “Andretti’s has built an incredible reputation for creating premium entertainment destinations that combine attractions, hospitality and social experiences under one roof. Their new Durham location is a tremendous addition to the region, and we’re excited that guests are now experiencing Hyperdeck during their visit.”

Hyperdeck combines motion, wind, heat and haptic feedback to “fully immerse players in cinematic virtual worlds while minimizing motion sickness.”

Learn more at www.baytekent.com.