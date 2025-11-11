Bay Tek in Booth #1015 with Dippin’ Dots, More

Bay Tek Entertainment will have a wide array of new machines and products in booth #1015 at IAAPA. They include Nailed It!, Dippin’ Dots Drop, Perfect Pump, the Rotten Dead experience for Hyperdeck, Prize HubCloud redemption management and their version of SpongeBob SquarePants Dynamic Duo VR.

“Six new products for IAAPA is a milestone that underscores our team’s drive to innovate and deliver value to operators,” said Holly Hampton, vice president of amusement products and services for the company. “Each one represents our commitment to fun, quality and long-term partnership with our customers.”

A quick rundown of the games and products…

Nailed It! is an Oktoberfest hammer-striking classic, reimagined for the arcade. Dippin’ Dots Drop takes the familiar ice cream brand and puts it into a multi-player redemption game. Perfect Pump tests a player’s gas pumping precision, which’ll win them big tickets.