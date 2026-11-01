Spotlight Feature – Bay Tek’s ICEE Prize Plunge

Bay Tek’s ICEE License a Fruitful Endeavor

Second Game Available Now & Showing at IAAPA!

Following the success of ICEE Slush Rush (introduced at IAAPA Expo 2024), Bay Tek Entertain­ment is bringing another game featuring “America’s original FUN-tastic frozen treat” to this year’s Orlando trade show, ICEE Prize Plunge.

More than a traditional crane, ICEE Prize Plunge is a customizable, skill-based attraction that puts players’ abilities to the test as they maneuver the claw to win color-coded redeemable ICEE cups and other prizes.

Bay Tek says operators can customize the prize options and signage, awarding, for example, ICEE drinks, attraction passes, tickets and licensed merchandise while creating an engaging experience that the company says drives participation and revenue.

Interestingly, the new ICEE Prize Plunge cabinet first took shape as a candy crane, explained Bay Tek’s Concept Manager Eric Schadrie. “It was obvious that the crane itself can be attractive, but with so many competing products, we needed something to set us apart. It only made sense to see if we could brand the crane with ICEE and highlight the fun-loving ICEE bear character to draw in players,”

“As any operator – or game designer – knows,” he continued, “it’s still the merchandise inside that will get customers to play, and so ICEE was quick to work with us on a variety of candy packs, powders, gummies and taffies. We saw initial success in the candy crane, but again, after paying attention to what’s working in the market, we were curious how we could push the envelope further.

“Ticket ring cranes have been extremely high performers in recent years. They use a recycled vessel that represents their prizes. It’s easy for players to see what they’re getting, and the payout can be controlled by quantity, size and value of the offerings,” he continued.

“We could do the same with our crane, but make it even more fun, because our prize vessel could look like an ICEE cup, the colorful flavors can distinguish the type of prize won and we could include an ICEE slush drink as a prize option, truly making this a full-circle merchandising crane,” Schadrie said.

The added bonus is the strong possibility that this will give an operator’s food and beverage sales a bump. “When one kid wins an ICEE, the other kids want ICEEs, too,” he said.

ICEE Prize Plunge ships with 70 color-coded cups (10 of each color). Operators can strategically associate cup colors with the prizes they want to offer. A dedicated prize-chart customization tool also allows operators to edit and print updated signage as prize offerings change.

“ICEE Prize Plunge creates a connection between the game floor and the rest of the guest experience,” said Holly Hampton, Bay Tek’s VP of amusement products and services. “Operators can determine what players are playing for and build prize offerings around the products, attractions and promotions that are most important to their business.”

This new game is also Bay Tek’s first prize merchandizer in about a decade. “One reason for this,” explained Schadrie, “is because skill and a balanced payout are often hard to achieve, and take a tremendous amount of testing.

“We’ve made sure that the core gameplay was skill-based, and that we would get a consistent payout even for high-value prizes without manipulating the game mechanics. The shape and weight of the ICEE cups play a key role, which is why we are patenting the ‘prize-cup’ design.”

An ICEE-Hot Collaboration

What makes the whole project even better is how great it’s been to partner with the ICEE license, Schadrie explained. “When we look for licensing partners, there are a few main things we look for in the brand – relevance and recognition in the family entertainment industry, and tie-ins to game play.

With the original ICEE game, ICEE Slush Rush, it was actually the gameplay that came first. Schadrie said that the unique “tapper-style” play began as a generic, cabana-themed game, where the player poured colorful juice-drinks into a variety of right-sized cups on a video screen.

“After sitting with our licensing team, Dimensional Branding Group, and brainstorming options for this game, the ICEE name quickly rose to the top of candidates,” he noted. “Coincidentally, during early ideation of the game, our Bay Tek peeps ran into ICEE brand reps at a licensing show where first connections were made. Early greetings became hugs instead of handshakes, securing our confidence that ICEE was the right brand to try on this new game concept.”

Schadrie added that Carol Janet and Elisha Joffe of Design Plus Licensing, which manages the ICEE brand, “are super-passionate about the brands they support, and have been not only supportive of the development efforts of ICEE product, but were quick to offer opportunities to extend into other brands under their umbrella.” (At present, that includes Bay Tek’s Dippin’ Dots Drop game.)

“What makes our partnership with Bay Tek so special is the shared passion for creating fun,” Joffe said. “Their team, together with Dimensional Branding Group, has found creative ways to bring the ICEE brand to life. At Design Plus, we’re proud to help connect our iconic brands with partners like Bay Tek, who can turn that potential into meaningful, long-term growth.”

“Even though we will always keep an eye toward new licenses, the ICEE brand has proven to be a success,” Schadrie concluded. “We’d be silly not to consider what the next ICEE/Bay Tek product could be. That said, gameplay comes first, and as we look to add and explore new categories in our portfolio, diversity in our offering is equally important. If, or when, there’s a future concept that makes sense, ICEE would be a quick phone call away.”

Ready for Prime Time

ICEE Prize Plunge has been testing at some of Bay Tek’s local sites in Wisconsin, and also in Nevada, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas, Montana, Maryland and Illinois. They reported the units were in the top 5-10% of games at the locations. “We’ve even had a couple test partners grumble when we had to pull the prototypes back – but no worries, replacements are available now!” Schadrie said. You can find it at IAAPA Expo booth S3417 or get more information online at www.baytekent.com/icee-prize-plunge.