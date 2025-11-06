Bay Tek Entertainment Welcomes Sales Director

Amanda Henrickson, with her 15 years of industry experience, recently joined Bay Tek Entertainment as its director of sales. She most recently served as director of strategic sales and marketing at QComp Technologies.

In her new role, Henrickson will oversee the entire Bay Tek sales organization, including distributor and national account management, Hyperdeck virtual reality direct sales and the customer support team.

“Amanda brings the perfect blend of strategic thinking, leadership and genuine enthusiasm for people,” said Holly Hampton, the company’s vice president of amusement products and services. “She understands that at Bay Tek, success is built on relationships, and she’ll help us make those even stronger.”