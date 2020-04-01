Bay Tek Entertainment Supplies Face Shield Plastic

In an effort to extend the use life of health care workers’ N95 masks, Bay Tek Entertainment is supplying plastic for face shields being manufactured by their sister company Coex.

Coex is cooperating with a large group of about 1,200 3D-printing volunteers across the U.S. supplying PETG filament to help them print face mask shield components. “Customers are ecstatic that we have filament ready to ship for these efforts, because Amazon currently has a target ship date of April 21,” said Bob Rutten, director of sales and operations at Coex. “We’re actually shipping same day for orders placed before noon.” Visit www.coexllc.com for more information on the Wisconsin-based company.