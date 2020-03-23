Bay Tek Closing Through April 20

Effective today, March 23, Bay Tek Entertainment is temporarily closing its doors through at least April 20, according to the company. “We feel this is the most responsible decision we can make at this time to serve both our people, this industry and our community.”

Their statement continued: “For over 44 years, Bay Tek Entertainment has served the beloved amusement industry, and we acknowledge the almost instant pains that our industry customers, competitors, suppliers, partners and friends are feeling. The Bay Tek family will take this time to focus on our loved ones, the health of our people and of our business in order to come back when we’re ready to start playing again. Until then, please stay healthy, stay focused, take time to find the light, and we’ll be here for you when your doors reopen.”

Bay Tek will have limited capacity to return calls and emails during this period, but urgent matters will be addressed by emailing [email protected].