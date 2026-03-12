Bay Tek Brings Latest Hyperdeck to Andretti’s

Bay Tek Entertainment has partnered with Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to bring their Hyperdeck attraction to the company’s newest facility in Schaumburg, Illinois, which opened March 10.

“Partnering with Andretti Indoor Karting & Games has been a fantastic experience for our team,” said Holly Hampton, the VP of amusement products and services at Bay Tek. “Andretti’s has written the book on how to build and operate a premium family entertainment center. Their commitment to delivering high-quality attractions and memorable guest experiences makes them an ideal partner for Hyperdeck.

“We’re excited to see guests experience Hyperdeck in Schaumburg and are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Andretti’s next location in Durham, North Carolina this spring.”

For more on Hyperdeck VR and Bay Tek’s other attractions, check out www.baydtekent.com/hyperdeck.