Bavarian Inn’s Owner Judy Zehnder Keller Passes On

Owner and president of Bavarian Inn for more than 36 years, Judy Zehnder Keller passed away on Oct. 19.

“She was a longtime entrepreneur, community leader, women’s advocate, working mother, wife and grandmother,” shared Tim Acord, Bavarian Inn’s fun center manager. “Judy was the eldest daughter of the Bavarian Inn founders, Tiny and Dorothy Zehnder.

“For all of us at the Bavarian Inn Lodge, Judy was our ROCK as an amazing leader who always shared a joint mission of creating enjoyable experiences for our guests and each other. When asked, Zehnder Keller would say she ‘believes that life’s journey is not to arrive at the gravesite safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to slide in sideways, totally worn out, shouting HOLY MOSES…WHAT A RIDE!!!’ Well, Judy Zehnder Keller did just that and lived her life to the fullest in all aspects!”

