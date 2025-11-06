Battle & Birdie Concept Opens Today in N.C.

ParTee Shack, the North Carolina mini-golf entertainment brand, has a new concept called Battle & Birdie that is having a soft opening tonight, Nov. 7, from 6-9 p.m. at 7407 Six Forks Rd. in Raleigh. The grand opening will be Nov. 11.

The 19,590-sq.-ft. location has two tactical laser tag arenas (themed around the Men in Black universe), two neon-lit mini-golf courses, and a full bar and lounge.

“We’ve always taken pride in doing things differently,” said CEO and co-founder John Berger. “We build all of the courses ourselves and that’s what gave ParTee Shack its magic. Battle & Birdie will take that same spirit and channel it through large-scale design and a partnership network that lets us scale faster than ever before.”