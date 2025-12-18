Basic Fun! Buys Arcade1Up

The Toy Book has reported that home game maker Arcade1Up was purchased by a company called Basic Fun!

Arcade1Up confirmed on their Facebook page with a note from Basic Fun! that read, in part: “Basic Fun! has acquired select assets of Arcade1Up and intends to support, to the best of our ability, the home arcade category and existing Arcade1Up products currently in the market.

“This asset acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding our presence in the home arcade space, supporting current Arcade1Up titles and products alongside our own existing arcade offerings.”

Commenters speculated, as RePlay readers also might, that using the words “current” and “existing” in the statement may mean no new Arcade1Up games are planned.

