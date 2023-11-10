Barron Games Sharing Koliseum at Trade Show

Barron Games has partnered with makers of the Koliseum gaming table to bring the product to the North American market; it’ll be in the company’s booth #240 at IAAPA.

A “remarkable blend of nostalgia and cutting-edge technology,” Koliseum is a virtual reality version of foosball – immersing players into a soccer table that seamlessly merges the physical actions and the virtual gameplay.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Barron Games to introduce the Koliseum gaming table to the North American audience, said Frank Kessaratos, chief marketing officer for Koliseum. “Our shared commitment to promoting interactive experiences that foster human connections makes this partnership an exciting opportunity to redefine the landscape of virtual gaming.”

Learn more at www.barrongames.com and www.koliseum.com.

In other Barron Games news, Birdly VR will have new features in time for IAAPA. Called BirdlyWorld, the flying platform now allows guests to experience all new world cities – from Athens and Berlin to Florence and London. More than 2,500 new locations are available to explore.