Barron Games Says Birdly VR In Stock Now

The virtual reality flying experience Birdly VR from Barron Games is now in stock and available now. The attraction allows players to fly through beautiful landscapes and explore the world from a new perspective.

It also has new software on player vs. player live. “In Wingsuit Racer, you can throw yourself off the cliff in front of breathtaking scenery and fly through the mountain landscape at high speed,” the company wrote. “Through the multiplayer mode, you can not only share this unique experience directly but also challenge each other to crack the high score. This makes the flying experience twice as fun.”

Some of the other experiences include reef diving, a Jurassic flight and exploring New York, Seattle and Singapore. Visit www.barrongames.com/birdly-vr to learn more about the product.