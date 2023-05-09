Barron Games Gets Local Media Love in Buffalo

Our friends over at Barron Games – makers of the Birdly VR machine – were recently featured on WIVB 4, the local news station in their home of Buffalo, N.Y.

“There are a lot of technological advances that are happening here (in the industry) that we are just happy to be a small part of,” owner Greg Bacorn said. “The VR world brings experiences you’ve never done before or were able to do before.”

The station also shared that Birdly took home an AMOA Innovator Award at the recent Amusement Expo. Learn more at www.barrongames.com.