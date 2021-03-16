Barron Games Founder Welcomes Baby Girl

Greg Bacorn, founder and CEO of Barron Games, and Alyssa Chawgo recently welcomed baby girl Louisa to the family, who joins 8-year-old big sister Nadya.

Born March 6 in Buffalo, N.Y., at 9 pounds, 8 ounces, Bacorn said: “Mom is doing very well, and we are excited to introduce Miss Louisa to the world and have her share in all its blessings.”

Alyssa commented that she and Greg have been away from the coin-op world for so long – with Covid halting trade shows – that people wouldn’t have even known she was pregnant. Welcome to the world, Louisa, and congratulations to the family!