Barron Games Distributing Birdly VR Platform

Makers of Birdly, a VR platform with multiple experiences, have teamed up with Barron Games, which is the U.S. distributor for Birdly Wingsuit.

With Birdly Wingsuit, manufactured by the Swiss company Somniacs, you can free-fall through the Alps and race against other players or fly through iconic cities around skyscrapers and down famous streets in New York, Chicago, Milan, Singapore and Zurich. Other experiences include flying through the Jurassic period with dinosaurs and diving through ocean reefs.

Learn more about the product at www.barrongames.com/birdly-vr or visit them at Amusement Expo (booth #1127).