Barker’s Bowling Opening in Ex-Alley

Iowa City business owner Joe Hill recently purchased a 16,000-sq.-ft. property that was the former home of SpareMe Bowl & Arcade. The Iowa City Downtown District and Corridor Business Journal report that he plans to open it as Barker’s Bowling this summer.

The venue will feature 12 bowling lanes split between a main level and upper floor. It’ll also have pool tables, shuffleboard courts and open social space.

Both floors will offer full bar service and a diner-inspired food menu. “When this space closed, it left a void in downtown,” Hill said. “This is about bringing something back that enhances the district and extends what downtown has to offer.”