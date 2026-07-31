Barcade’s Original Location Getting Ready for Closure

First opened in Brooklyn on Oct. 14, 2004, the original Barcade location in the borough’s Williamsburg neighborhood will close in “less than 1,000 days,” the company reported on social media.

“The neighborhood has changed a lot in 22 years!” they wrote. “Now, as nearly all the brick and wood buildings around us have been demolished and rebuilt in steel and glass, and the nightlife has mostly faded away, we know the end is coming soon.”

That’s why they say they’re giving plenty of notice that the lease expires in less than 1,000 days. “1,000 days will go really fast, so don’t be these people: ‘I wish I had known they were going to close!’ – ‘I wanted to go one last time!’ – ‘I was always meaning to go there!’”

Visit www.barcade.com to check out all their locations.