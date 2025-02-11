Barcade to Close Jersey Location After 14 Years

Barcade announced via social media the closure of their Jersey City location after 14 years in business. Jersey Digs reported that possible redevelopment has loomed for years around the space Barcade operates in.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that our time in Jersey City is coming to an end,” the company wrote on Instagram. “After an amazing 14-year run, our lease is ending, and the last day of service will be June 15. We hope to return to Jersey City one day in a new location but in the meantime, we are opening very soon just a short train ride away on Cortlandt Street in Lower Manhattan this spring.”

They added that with four months still ahead, there are plenty of “good times to be had and epic kegs to tap.” So, stop on by! See other locations at www.barcade.com.