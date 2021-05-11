Barcade is Back: Most Locations Reopen

New York-based Barcade recently was able to further reopen most of its nine locations for the first time since last March when the pandemic started. That includes arcade games at all three NYC locations (Brooklyn, Chelsea and St. Mark’s), as well as locations in Jersey City and Philadelphia.
The company also announced its location in New Haven, Ct., will reopen May 20. Their new location in Detroit is set to open in June. Los Angeles will reopen in June and Newark will reopen in July.
Indoor capacity varies by location. More Covid-related information is available at www.barcade.com/safety.