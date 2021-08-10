Barcade Finally Opening New Detroit Location

Four years after the initial announcement, New York-based Barcade will open its location in Detroit on Aug. 23.

According to Metro Times, the company broke ground on the arcade bar in 2017 as part of a $20 million renovation in the city’s Selden Street corridor, located between Midtown and Downtown. The Detroit expansion is Barcade’s first location in the Midwest.

Barcade has their original location (opened in 2004) in Brooklyn, two locations in Manhattan, two in New Jersey, and one apiece in Philadelphia and Connecticut. Their first West Coast location and most recently-opened location was in Los Angeles in 2019 (RePlay was there!)

Learn more about the business at www.barcade.com.