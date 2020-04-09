Barcade Anticipates Return, Offers 25% Off Party Packages

As many others are doing, Barcade is offering party package deals to try to get some money in the coffers during these trying times. The famous arcade bar chain is selling party packages now through April 30 for 25 percent off regular pricing.

“Get a great deal for summer and fall, without having to worry about your deposit – which is fully refundable in the case of government mandate,” the company notes. “We can’t wait to have you back in our doors, so come party for cheap!”

The offer is valid on parties held between July 15 and Nov. 15 at any of their nine locations. Click here to book a party at Barcade, or visit www.barcade.com/book-a-party for more information.