Barberio Music Company’s Arcade Biz Bought by Genda

Genda reported that it has finalized a deal with the Texas-based Barberio Music Company to purchase their 12 amusement arcades and 89 mini-locations in the U.S. The co-owner and vice president of Barberio Music Co., Jordan Barberio, told RePlay he’s very much still in the business and they will retain their jukebox and pool table route. (He’s also the president of the Texas amusement association, AMOT.)

“We sold our arcade side of the business and the card system side,” Barberio explained. “But we’re going to be continuing to operate jukeboxes and pool tables throughout Texas.”

He said the sale of the arcade side of things to Genda has been in the works for the past couple of months and noted that Genda will retain all the company’s employees outside of Texas. (They have staffed mall arcades and the like in 17 different states.)

“It’s going to be really good for our team,” Barberio added. “The Genda team has been fantastic – really amazing people to work with. All the combined forces together are going to take our customers to the next level.” Barberio will also remain aboard to help Genda with the transition.

Genda said their plans for Barberio Music Co. are similar to what they did with National Entertainment Network and Player One Amusement Group – increase sales by adding mini-cranes and introducing Kawaii prizes and other items unique to Genda, including Japanese anime IPs that are planned for the future. (NEN and Player One came into the Genda fold in November 2024 and this April, respectively.)

Genda also announced the purchase of VENUplus and their approximately 1,100 mini-locations and has the same plans for that route.