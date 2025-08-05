Bar Partners, Verizon Team for Connectivity

The amusement equipment supplier and operator Bar Partners recently announced a strategic partnership with Verizon “to deliver seamless performance through Fixed Wireless Access.” The company says this solves the industry’s “long-standing connectivity issues, ensuring always-on machines and powering Bar Partners’ zero-cost installation and profit-sharing model for venue owners.”

“Without reliable connectivity, you never knew if a machine was working or how much money it had in it,” said Darren Delp, co-CEO of Bar Partners. “Venue owners and service providers had to accept downtime and lost revenue as the norm. This lack of visibility meant fewer insights and slower service, costing venues and operators valuable revenue.”

The FWA solution, meanwhile, enables proactive support through real-time cloud monitoring. “We have push alerts on machines that will tell us if there’s an issue, so we can service them quicker,” Delp explained.

“We’re able to dispatch technicians and get games up and running before people are even aware they’re down,” added Stephen Lahti, now co-CEO, leading finance and M&A efforts.

Visit www.barpartners.net to learn more about the company and click here to read Verizon’s press release on the partnership.