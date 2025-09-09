Bar Partners Offers AI Photo Booth Generator

Bar Partners recently launched a one-click “AI Custom-Branded Photo Booth Generator” that allows venue owners and managers to see a branded wrap on a booth in seconds.

“When a concept lands, they submit it and Bar Partners’ designers turn the idea into a custom, print-ready layout with venue input,” the company explained. “The program runs on profit share, so there’s no cost to the location for the machine or the wrap.”

Bar Partners operates more than 500 photo booths across all 50 states, supported by regional technicians who execute quickly for both chains and independent locations. With the new tool, teams can move from mockup to on-site placement in days.

“AI gives us instant mockups today,” said Jay Willingham, the company’s chief marketing officer. “We expect the next wave of AI to bring things like smarter machine placement, tighter routes, and predictive service.”

Try it out for yourself at www.barpartners.net/custom-photo-booths.