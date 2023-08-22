Bar Partners Expands Amuze Portfolio

The Amuze company Bar Partners, an amusement route operator for bars, FECs and more, recently added the West Coast business Gardner Games to their portfolio.

“We are excited to welcome Gardner Games to the team,” said Stephen Lahti, CFO of Amuze. “With this acquisition, we will continue to work our hardest to be at the forefront of the industry in providing exceptional gaming experiences to our customers. Gardner Games’ footprint, location profiles and innovative use of card reader technology aligns perfectly with our vision of being a nationwide leader in providing the ‘Best in Amusement’ to venues across the country.”

Added Eric Gardner, founder and president of Gardner Games: “I am excited for the opportunity to join the Amuze family of companies and contribute to their exciting growth. This presents a fantastic opportunity for growth, either building relationships with new locations or acquiring existing companies and locations.” Learn more at www.barpartners.net.