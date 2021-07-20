Banning’s Museum of Pinball Closing After Attempted Move

After a failed attempt to move from Banning to Palm Springs, the California-based Museum of Pinball is officially closing.

While Palm Springs gave the business approval to move 1,900 pinball machines and arcade games to a new site, they were unable to renovate the massive space and couldn’t find any sponsors willing to help with the costs.

According to Ars Technica, lead tech for the museum, Chuck Casey, said the games will be auctioned off in the upcoming months with bidding available online and in person. The museum is set to be replaced by a cannabis-growing operation.