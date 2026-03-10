Bandai Namco’s Expanding Kiddie Lineup at AEI 2026

Bandai Namco will be at Amusement Expo in booths #1900 and #1801. The show is at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 18-19.

Headlined by Goldstorm Pirates and Looney Tunes Red Zone Rush, the company will also feature their expanding kiddie lineup, including Pac-Man Kiddie Ride, Pac-Man Whacker and Pac-Man Baller Jr., along with a couple of titles that’ve delivered “encouraging initial results in key test locations” – Speed Rider 4DX and Mini World Motion (pictured).

“Our focus remains on delivering products that combine recognizable IP, engaging gameplay and dependable earnings,” said Steve Ignarski, the national sales director at Bandai Namco Amusement America.

“The response to Goldstorm Pirates and Looney Tunes Red Zone Rush has reinforced that strategy, and we’re seeing encouraging early figures from Speed Rider 4DX and Mini World Motion. Amusement Expo allows us to share those insights directly with operators and explore how we can support their individual venue strategies.”

Learn more at www.bandainamco-am.com.