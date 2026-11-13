Bandai Namco to Show Resident Evil 2 Arcade

A new shooting experience, based on one of the best-known Capcom IPs, will debut at IAAPA Expo this week and ship in spring 2027. Bandai Namco will have Resident Evil 2 Arcade, a 2-player cabinet with a “realistic recoil gun controller, air blasts and floor-vibration effects to immerse players in the terror of the Raccoon City outbreak.”

They’ll also have the social attraction Pac-Man Baller Derby, which pits four players against one another around a large LED display, combining basketball shooting with a racing challenge.

Anime fans will get a preview of NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Ninja Coin Clash, a themed coin pusher.

“Every year, we bring our strongest lineup of machines to IAAPA Expo, and this year we have gone even bigger,” said James Anderson, the commercial and sales director at Bandai Namco Amusement Europe.

They’ll be in booths S809, S4409 and S4609. Learn more at www.bandainamco-am.co.uk.