Bandai Namco to Debut Goldstorm Pirates at Expo

Bandai Namco is bringing the “big guns” to IAAPA Expo next week in their booth #1300. That’ll include the much-anticipated shooting game Goldstorm Pirates.

Pac-Man Roller and Looney Tunes Red Zone Rush will also be joined by the recently launched game Tom & Jerry Kitchen Chaos Multi-Puck Air Hockey. Additionally, on display will be Animal Kaiser Plus and Tower Island alongside the U.S.-only launch of Taiko no Tatsujin and its similarly themed Taiko Kiddie Ride. Wani Wani Kiddie Ride and the first look at Jumpin’ Jupiter completes the branded Bandai Namco offering.

“We’re always excited to attend the year’s biggest event and present a vast array of market-leading machines, and 2024 is no different,” said James Anderson, commercial and sales director at Bandai Namco Amusement Europe. “Industry debuts will be given to Goldstorm Pirates as well as the cult hit Taiko no Tatsujin, making its first long-awaited official appearance in North America.”

Learn more at www.bandainamco-am.co.uk.