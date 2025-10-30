Bandai Namco Renews 10-Year Warner Bros License

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe recently renewed its longstanding agreement with Warner Bros, which will cement the company’s access to IPs like DC Comics, Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry for the next decade-plus.

The early renewal, confirmed almost a year ahead of the license’s expiration, ensures that hit games like DC Superheroes Pusher, Looney Tunes: Red Zone Rush and Tom and Jerry Kitchen Chaos remain available to the market.

“Warner Bros’ portfolio gives us access to instantly recognizable characters and worlds, which resonate with players of all ages,” said James Anderson, commercial and sales director for BNAE. “Renewing this deal ahead of schedule gives our teams the green light to keep building bigger and bolder machines with best-in-class IPs.”

Learn more at www.bandainamco.co.uk.