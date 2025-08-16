Bandai Namco Now Shipping Goldstorm Pirates Globally

First unveiled at IAAPA Expo 2024, Bandai Namco Amusement’s Goldstorm Pirates is now shipping to operators internationally.

“This is a fantastic game that has shown its potential during testing,” said Mark Richardson, the company’s international sales manager, based in the U.K. “Its vibrant theme, competitive gameplay, and board player appeal make it a must-have for any venue. It’s a real statement piece from Bandai Namco, illustrating our continued commitment to new game design. Any operators who have yet to experience this incredible game can do so once again at the upcoming IAAPA events in Barcelona and Orlando.”

The game features a motion-seat cabinet for cooperative gameplay and a 75” HD monitor paired with a 5.1 speaker system to deliver a “high-energy experience for all players.”

Contact [email protected] for additional information.