Bandai Namco, NBA Team for Pac-Man’s 41st Birthday

Celebrating the 41st year of Pac-Man, Bandai Namco and the National Basketball Assn. have teamed up to create new levels for the mobile version of the game.

Fans who log into the mobile Pac-Man app can take part in a special NBA-themed anniversary event, according to Screenrant, which features 20 new levels.

In addition to the NBA content, Bandai Namco is offering Pac-Man merchandise at 30% off its usual price – from t-shirts and puzzles to a mystery box from the 40th anniversary celebration last year. Click here to play and learn more.