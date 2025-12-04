Bandai Namco Names Sharon King GM of Prizes

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe has promoted Sharon King to general manager of the prize department within the company’s amusement machine sales division.

King has worked with Bandai Namco for nearly 15 years and has played a key role as merchandise manager for the company’s operations division, overseeing the purchasing and distribution of toys and prizes across merchandising machines and redemption desks at NAMCO Funscape locations and holiday parks.

“It’s fantastic to welcome Sharon into this new position,” said James Anderson, sales and commercial director for BNAE. “Having worked closely with her over the years, I know her product and market knowledge is second to none. Sharon’s experience will be highly valuable as we continue to grow, and I have full confidence in her ability to lead the team to the next level.”