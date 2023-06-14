Bandai Namco Maximum Tune Event Going on Right Now

As of June 14, the North American Maximum Tune 5DX+ community is able to participate in their first Online Champion Match to earn exclusive rewards, reports Bandai Namco. The qualifier runs through July 9 and the main draw will continue from then through July 23.

After each race during the qualifying rounds, players have a chance of receiving one of four different name plate designs after participating in a short mini-game. As the main event proceeds, the company said all players (regardless of rank) will receive a participation name plat, with the top 100 players getting a special Pegasus plate.

Maintenance will occur each day at 1:45 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Central time for 15 minutes while the event is running to update the machines with the latest rankings.

Click here for more information.