Bandai Namco, Krispy Kreme Celebrating Pac-Man’s 45th

To celebrate Pac-Man’s 45th anniversary, Hot 97 reports that Bandai Namco and Krispy Kreme have teamed up to produce limited-edition donuts available in select U.S. shops from May 12-June 1.

The lineup includes Pac-Man Party, Team Ghost and Strawberry Power Berry donuts, priced at $2.69 each or $19.99 for a dozen.

Last week, Krispy Kreme’s Doughnut Dots were renamed Pac-Dots and 10 were offered for free with each dozen donuts purchased. The company also promoted the celebration by giving out a total 45,000 Original Glazed donuts.